Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,467,250.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,516.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

