Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,586 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.