Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,137 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Zumiez worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

