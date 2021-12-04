Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to announce sales of $342.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.50 million and the highest is $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $146.65 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

