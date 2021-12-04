Morgan Stanley Acquires 289,226 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,226,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

