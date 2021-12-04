Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,012,777 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

