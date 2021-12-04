Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Baozun stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

