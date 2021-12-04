Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Baozun stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. Baozun has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
