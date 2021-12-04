Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

