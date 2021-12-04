HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CODX stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

