Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines fell year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

