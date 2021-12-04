Morgan Stanley Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DBD opened at $8.09 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $633.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

