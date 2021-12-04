Creative Realities (CREX) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Creative Realities to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Creative Realities Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ peers have a beta of -12.13, indicating that their average share price is 1,313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million -$16.84 million 10.43 Creative Realities Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -5.86

Creative Realities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creative Realities and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities Competitors 358 1925 2871 54 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Creative Realities’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

