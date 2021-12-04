Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.