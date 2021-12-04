Royal Bank of Canada Has $685,000 Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $400,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

HLNE opened at $106.09 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

