Royal Bank of Canada Has $673,000 Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

