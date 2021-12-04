Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 218,734 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.73.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

