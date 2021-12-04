Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $116.06.

