BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

DOOO stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

