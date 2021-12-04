Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Sells $40,000,006.50 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

