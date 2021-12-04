TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TC opened at $3.30 on Friday. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.09.
TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter.
About TuanChe
TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
