TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TC opened at $3.30 on Friday. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.09.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TuanChe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of TuanChe worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

