Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $14,182,108.20 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 685,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $14,182,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vonage alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

Shares of VG opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Vonage by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vonage by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.