Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $64.54

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.54, but opened at $63.00. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.