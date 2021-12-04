California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,726 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 357,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.32. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.