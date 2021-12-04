California State Teachers Retirement System Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $490.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

