Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

