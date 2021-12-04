Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 109,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.