Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $896,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

