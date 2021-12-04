Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

