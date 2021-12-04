UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given New $7.58 Price Target at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $18.22 to $7.58 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIGR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $899.00 million, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 269,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

