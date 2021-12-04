12,738 Shares in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRPO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precipio by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 569,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Precipio by 318.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precipio by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.67. Precipio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

