Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.22 and its 200 day moving average is $260.74. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zscaler by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

