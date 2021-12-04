UBS Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $380.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $295.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.74. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

