Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.25.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 10.88 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 8.88 and a 1 year high of 13.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, for a total transaction of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

