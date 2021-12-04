Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. OpGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

