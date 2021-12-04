urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 38.5% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $591,450. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $9.81 on Friday. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 million and a PE ratio of -29.73.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

