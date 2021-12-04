Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 198,159 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $32,573,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $19,048,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

