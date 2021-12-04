Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 39.3% in November

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CEN opened at $13.69 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

