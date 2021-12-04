Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Rises By 39.5%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 724,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

