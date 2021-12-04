Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 44,247 shares.The stock last traded at $33.30 and had previously closed at $33.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $522.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

