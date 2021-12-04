State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 745.91%. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 160.71%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

