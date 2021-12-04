Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 72.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,857 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

XERS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

