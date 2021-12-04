State Street Corp Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Malvern Bancorp worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.08. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

