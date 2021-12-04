Morgan Stanley Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

