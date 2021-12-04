Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Northwest Bancshares worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWBI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

