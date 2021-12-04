BMO Capital Markets Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $142.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

