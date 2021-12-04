Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

