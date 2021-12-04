State Street Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

