49,754 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,520,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,859,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,069,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.