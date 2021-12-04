61,100 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

