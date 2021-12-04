State Street Corp Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

